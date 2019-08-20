59-year-old man dies in work-related incident

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A 59-year-old man has died following a work-related accident in Pinellas Park this afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at Junker Joe Hauling at 65th Lane North near Pinellas Park.

When deputies arrived, paramedics were already on scene and had pronounced 59-year-old Joseph Freeman Jr. dead.

According to deputies, one of Freeman’s dumping trailers needed repairs. Witnesses say Freeman was manipulating the height of a bucket on the dumping trailer when a safety bar came undone causing the bucket to crush Freeman between the bucket and the frame of the trailer.

Deputies say Freeman’s death appears to be an accident.