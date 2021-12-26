56-year-old dies after being hit by 2 cars in St. Pete, officers searching for both drivers: police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg say they are searching for two vehicles after a deadly hit-and-run on Christmas.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday. According to St. Petersburg police, a 56-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk on 18th Avenue South and stepped off the curb to cross the street when he was hit.

Police say a blue Kia sedan headed west on 18th Avenue South hit the man. Moments later, police say a gray sedan hit the victim while he was still lying in the road. Police do not know the make or model of the gray sedan.

Neither car stayed at the scene after the crash, according to officers.

The victim died at the scene. Police shut down 18th Avenue South near 20th Street for about three hours to investigate.

Anyone who has information on the blue Kia or the gray sedan is asked to call police at 727-893-7780.