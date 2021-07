PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighbors in an East Lake neighborhood want answers after finding multiple deer shot with arrows.

According to Nancy Bloch, neighbors have put up a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot the deer.

One doe has been seen with an arrow through the neck. The other doe has an arrow through her leg and she has a fawn in tow.

Neighbors have reached out to FWC. However, at this time FWC has not issued a response.