1  of  2
Breaking News
Beach plans? Check Pinellas County beach capacity here first Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

5-year-old dies from gunshot wound, police investigating in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police say around 2:27 p.m. Saturday, SPPD received a call about a child shot at 3738 18th Terrace S. When officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old who had a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss