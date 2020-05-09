5-year-old dies from gunshot wound, police investigating in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are currently investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Police say around 2:27 p.m. Saturday, SPPD received a call about a child shot at 3738 18th Terrace S. When officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old who had a gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to All Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances that lead to the shooting.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

LATEST STORIES: