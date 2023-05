CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Five people were displaced after a house fire in Clearwater early Sunday morning.

The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department said it responded to a fire on Carlton Street at 5:30 a.m.

According to officials, the house suffered serious damage. However, none of the three adults and two children living at the home were injured.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue said that the Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.