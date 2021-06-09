5 hospitalized after SUV hits tree in Pinellas Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five people were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a tree in Pinellas Park Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 5:20 a.m. in the 9000 block of 49th Street North.

Polcie said five passengers in the car suffered serious injuries and were rushed to area hospitals.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police have blocked off the southbound lanes of 49th Street until further notice. Traffic is being diverted to 94th Avenue and 86th Avenue, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.