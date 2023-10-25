PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A five-car crash shut down a road in Pinellas Park early Wednesday.

Pinellas Park police said the crash happened near 66th Street North and 102nd Avenue North. The east and west lanes on 102nd Avenue North are shut down completely. Only one lane is open on 66th Street North.

Pinellas Park police said one of the cars rolled over in the crash.

Several people were hurt in the crash but none were life-threatening or serious.

Pinellas Park police officers said they estimate the roads will be completely open by 9 a.m.