PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers uncovered dozens of drugs in the car of a DUI suspect, accord to arrest documents released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday.

FHP said a trooper was patrolling US-19, north of Drew Street around 2 a.m. on July 6 when they spotted a black Dodge Charger driving without its headlights on. When the trooper tried to make a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over.

Soon after, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the Charger, documents allege.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as 42-year-old Scott Peterson, of Seffner, moved “very slow and lethargic and seemed unaware of the situation.”

When the trooper spoke with Peterson, they noticed he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes and he was physically unable to stand under his own power. After Peterson was handcuffed, troopers said he still appeared to be confused as to what was happening.

When the trooper searched Peterson’s car, they found three plastic prescription bottles with scratched labels.

FHP said the first bottle had 92 pills of amphetamine. A second bottle had 42 pills of hydrocodone, 8 more pills of amphetamine, and 16 pills of Adderall. A third pill container, located within the passenger floorboard area, contained 12 pills of Xanax.

Peterson was charged with DUI influence of alcohol or drugs, fleeing and attempting to elude, controlled substance without a prescription, driving with license suspended or revoked, and others.