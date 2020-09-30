4 teens injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into tree in St. Pete

St. Pete police say none of the boys in the car had a driver's license

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four teenage boys were injured after their car hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in St. Petersburg.

Police say around 10:58 p.m. Tuesday, a 2003 Mazda driven by a 16-year-old unlicensed driver was speeding and driving recklessly on 26th Avenue N.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the driver and three passengers, aged 16 and 17, were injured when the car hit the south curb near the St. Petersburg Brush Collection/Recycling site, located at 7750 26th Ave. N. The car then hydroplaned before hitting a tree.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue had to extricate the driver, who was taken to Bayfront Health St. Pete with life-threatening injuries and in critical condition, police say. One of the 16-year-old passengers was also taken to the same hospital in critical condition. The two additional boys’ families took their sons to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to SPPD, no one in the car had a driver’s license.

The crash is still be investigated by police.

