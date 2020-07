DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an SUV crashed into several homes on Serenity Lane in Dunedin Wednesday morning.

Deputies said four teens in a black SUV came across Garrison Road, went under a fence, through a carport and hit a structure.

Three teens in the SUV went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to investigators.

No one in the structures were injured.