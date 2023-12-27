ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Four tax preparers in the Tampa Bay area were sentenced to prison for conspiring to defraud the United States by preparing false income tax returns to increase their clients’ tax refunds, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, the suspects prepared false income tax returns for several clients so the IRS would issue tax refunds in larger amounts than they were entitled to receive from January 2017 to April 2019.

The tax preparers falsely claimed their clients owned businesses to maximize their ability to claim the earned Income Credit on their tax returns and increase their refunds.

They also fraudulently reported that their clients were entitled to claim credits for fuel taxes or education expenses paid to make it seem like the clients were entitled to refunds they were not eligible for.

On Dec. 22, Ashley Flournoy of Riverview was sentenced to two years in federal prison for conspiring to commit tax fraud and assisting in the preparation of false income tax return documents, the DOJ said.

The court previously sentenced St. Pete residents Jamica Nelms to three years, Capriesha Cummings to two and a half years, and Camille Harper to one year in federal prison for the same charges.

“As we approach the tax filing season, taxpayers are reminded to be vigilant when entrusting someone with preparing their tax returns. Dishonest return preparers not only defraud the IRS, but are also stealing from the American taxpayer,” Tara K. Reed IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge said. “Today’s sentencing is a warning to those who might consider preparing false tax returns that there is a heavy price to pay for committing fraud. IRS-CI Special Agents are withholding no effort in cracking down on fraudulent return preparers and we will continue protecting taxpayer money.”