CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were injured in a shooting in Clearwater Monday night.

Police were called to Drew Street and U.S. 19. around 9:30 p.m. for the shooting.

All four victims were taken from the scene to local hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The southbound access road of U.S. 19 south of State Road 590 and in the area of Drew Street is closed to all traffic.

No information on a suspect or motive for the shooting has been released.