TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Florida cities were recently named some of the best cities to live in in the United States, including one city in the Tampa Bay area.

Livability said it looked at cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 with a median home value of $500,000 or less.

The report said it curated the list of 100 cities based on each city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.

Here are the top four Florida cities, according to Livability:

St. Petersburg

LivScore: 756

Population: 258,517

Med. Home Value: $303,044

Livability said St. Petersburg is a fast-growing city and one of the best places to live in the U.S.

“In St. Petersburg, work-life balance includes lots of beach days. Nicknamed the ‘Sunshine City,’ it’s sunny 361 days a year here, and the community holds a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive days of sunshine. (For the record, it was a 768-day stretch that started in 1967!)” Livability said.

Residents can mingle at more than 1,000 events and festivals throughout the year, ranging from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to St. Anthony’s Triathlon, yachting events, farmers markets, Florida’s largest Pride celebration and a long-running parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Livability said.

Alafaya

LivScore: 754

Population: 92,312

Medium Home Value: $324,057

Alafaya is a community about 38 square miles from Orlando.

“Of course, living near Orlando has its obvious perks (being 30 minutes away from Disney and constantly being drenched in the sunshine doesn’t sound half bad). What really separates Alafaya as one of the best places to live in the U.S. is its access to excellent public schools,” Livability said.

Fort Lauderdale

LivScore: 751

Population: 182,611

Medium Home Value: $406,354

Fort Lauderdale made Livability’s list due to its 24-mile stretch of golden sand along the Atlantic Ocean, world-class restaurants and bars and 31 distinct neighborhoods.

“With a motto of “live where you vacation,” Fort Lauderdale has a knack for turning tourists into residents,” Livability said.

The report said the cost of living in Fort Lauderdale is “ideal” because of lower taxes, relatively affordable housing, and “all kinds of free and low-cost fun to be had.”

Orlando

LivScore: 695

Population: 308,495

Medium Home Value: $333,042

Orlando was named on Livability’s list for its year-round sunshine, diverse neighborhoods, and access to “excellent” health care.

“Disney is known as the happiest place on the Earth, and all of those good vibes spill over into Orlando which is one of the best places to live in the U.S.,” Livability said. “Those who relocate here have their pick of communities, like Lake Nona, designed with health and wellness in mind. Here, neighbors come together to sweat it out at Saturday morning fitness classes in Boxi Park.”

To see the other cities that made Livability’s best places to live list, visit its website.