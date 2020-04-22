4 boaters rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritan after boat overturns near St. Pete

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four boaters were rescued on Wednesday by the US Coast Guard and a good Samaritan after their boat overturned in St. Pete.

According to the Coast Guard, their response boat in St. Pete picked up the four people from the good Samaritan who rescued them from the water after their 16-foot boat capsized.

Coast Guard members took the boaters to Maximo Park Boat Ramp and had no medical injuries or concerns.

“We encourage all mariners to check the weather prior to getting underway and carry all proper safety equipment on their vessel because circumstances on the water can change rapidly,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Hava, the coxswain on the case. “Understanding the limitations of your boat and how many people it can safely transport is crucial to enjoying a day on the water.”

