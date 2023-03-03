Related video above: A 17-year-old was indicted on capital murder charge in the shooting death of a St. Pete teen.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A third person was arrested following the death of a 15-year-old, who was shot near a gas station in St. Petersburg in December.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers arrested Jeremiah Davis, 18, in connection to Zy’Kiquiro Lofton‘s death.

“Davis is a 12th grader at Gibbs High School and he was arrested at dismissal [Friday],” police said. “When he was taken into custody officers found a handgun in his possession.”

Davis was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on school property.

Davis is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with the homicide.

Authorities said 18-year-old David Moore and a 17-year-old were also arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting.