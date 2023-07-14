ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There are more than 3,700 students among the homeless in Pinellas County, according to a newly released report.

Tim Wilmet has been homeless in Pinellas County since 2020.

“Last night was a bench and most of the time it’s in the woods by the beach,” Wilmet said.

Each morning he goes to Williams Park for free coffee, served between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“I have lunch at either Saint Vincent de Paul or no lunch,” he said. “Then for dinner time, every evening, they have someone out here that feeds around 6.”

Wilmet spends the rest of his day at the park, before going to sleep.

He is one of the 2,144 people in Pinellas County living either in a shelter or on the streets.

“It’s a graphical display of families and individuals that are sleeping on our streets or sleeping in shelters or have no place to go,” Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas CEO Monika Alesnik said.

Her organization conducted the survey.

“We don’t have enough shelter beds,” she explained. “We don’t have enough transitional housing beds. We don’t have enough permeant supportive housing beds.”

She said a person needs to make more than $65,000 a year to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Pinellas County.

“We need to provide more opportunities for people to transition from homelessness to homes,” Alesnik said. “That’s one of our biggest barriers in Pinellas County.”

One of the findings of the 2023 Point In Time Count that may be shocking is just how many kids don’t have a bed of their own.

“We have 4% of our students in Pinellas County Schools that identify as homeless,” Alesnik said. “That includes couch surfing, living with friends or living in cars.”

She found the fact that 3,768 kids are considered homeless in Pinellas County to be one of the most worrisome findings of this year’s count.

“We as a society are being told we value young people and yet 4% of the kids in Pinellas County don’t have a home,” she said. “How can we do better as a society and say we truly demonstrated a concern for children?”

“That happens when kids have a place to live, when they don’t go to bed hungry,” she said.

The overall data showed:

1,498 people are homeless living in shelters.

646 people are homeless living on the streets

675 in jail are considered homeless

3,768 kids in Pinellas County Schools are homeless

What comes next?

“How do we take this data and make recommendations to policy makers and to those who can really provide the support that’s needed to enhance services and housing?” Alesnik said.

Her goal is to give lawmakers practical solutions to ending homelessness in Pinellas County.

There will never be 0 homelessness, it doesn’t exist,” she said. “But functional zero means we have a bed for everyone in our community who needs one or wants one.”

You can read the full 99-page report below.

Click here for an interactive breakdown of this data.