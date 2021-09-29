36-year-old man stabbed in Clearwater parking lot, police searching for suspect

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a stabbing suspect.

Police say the incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The police department said a 36-year-old man was stabbed during a fight involving several people in the parking lot.

Officers say the man was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he is in stable condition.

According to a release from CPD, the suspect is described as a woman in her 20s or 30s, with a medium build and tattoos on her face, right arm, and right calf. Police say she was wearing a black T-shirt and long baggy gray shorts and left the scene in a silver Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on the stabbing, please call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

