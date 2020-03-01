31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY (WFLA) — A 31-year employee with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash in Oldsmar Saturday night, deputies said.

Lorraine Daly, 54, was hired by the sheriff’s office Oct. 3, 1988 and was fired Saturday after registering a BAC of .238 following a crash on Tampa Road.

Deputies said Daly was driving west on Tampa Road around 7:30 p.m. when she swerved to avoid a crash, crossed over into oncoming traffic, and was sideswiped on her passenger side by an eastbound vehicle.

No drivers were injured in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Daly showed signs of impairment, having bloodshot and glassy eyes, an unsteady balance, and an alcoholic odor. She agreed to a field sobriety test, but performed poorly on them, registering at a .238 and .243 BAC.

Daly was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and immediately fired following the arrest.

Daly worked as a senior administrative assistant at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s North District Station in Dunedin.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man robbed after Grindr meet"

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman needs insurance money"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss