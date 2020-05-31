300 protesters gathered outside St. Pete Police Headquarters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Dozens of protesters remained outside the St. Pete Police Headquarters until late Saturday night.

They were part of 300 protesters who gathered there for several hours during the afternoon.

St. Pete police said the large group filled 1st Avenue North and officers kept traffic from interrupting them. However, one person was arrested after jumping on the hood of a car trying to get through the area.

“We don’t tolerate abuses of power, police brutality, or injustice. We also don’t tolerate violent protests. Protest peaceably, protest with a purpose, and we will support you,” said Mayor Rick Kriseman.

A small group of protesters marched through downtown and on MLK Street for several hours.

No damage or injuries were reported.