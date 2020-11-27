Body of 30-year-old free-diver recovered from ‘Blue Sink’ spring in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old man drowned while snorkeling in a natural spring in Palm Harbor Thanksgiving afternoon. His body was recovered just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies responded to the Blue Sink natural spring at 2340 Rolling Oaks Drive around 1:45 p.m. after reports that a man had drowned in it. Once on scene, deputies learned 30-year-old Trevor Harris had been free-diving in the spring with a snorkel and did not resurface.

Divers with the Clearwater and Palm Harbor fire departments attempted to recover Harris’ body. The process was slowed by the depth and visibility of the water.

Deputies learned Harris had swum in the natural spring more than 50 times. It’s approximately 145 feet deep.

Recovery efforts are still underway as the investigation continues.