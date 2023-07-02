ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Thirty people were charged with DUI overnight after a county-wide “Wolf Pack” operation by Pinellas County law enforcement agencies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it would be conducting the operation for the July 4 holiday weekend with other agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Largo Police Department, Pinellas Park Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Clearwater Police Department.

The “Wolf Pack” lasted from 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday. The following charges, 53 in total, were the result of their work:

DUIs – 30

Felony Drug Arrest – 4

Warrants – 2

DWLSR Arrest – 3

Other Misdemeanor Arrest – 13

Other Felony Arrest- 1

They also issued 190 citations for various violations including speeding, driving without a valid license, and DUI.

In addition to the Wolf Pack, the sheriff’s office is holding a saturation patrol from Sunday to Tuesday on highly traveled roads in Pinellas County.