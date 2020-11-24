3 injured in shooting near downtown St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were wounded in a shooting near downtown St. Petersburg on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on 9th Avenue South near 10th Street South around 11 a.m., according to a St. Pete police spokesperson.

Police said three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

