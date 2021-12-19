3 women steal $1,700 from Pinellas County Ulta Beauty, affidavit says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three women were arrested Friday after they allegedly stole over $1,500 worth of products from a Pinellas County Ulta Beauty and fled police, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Takeeja Morehead, Lakitta Timpson and Jazmine Irons were all involved in a retail theft Friday evening when the group walked into an Ulta Beauty, filled hand baskets with various perfumes and walked out with $1,723 in unpaid merchandise.

Documents state the group then fled in a vehicle before crashing a short time later.

Police said one woman, Lakitta Timpson, then attempted to run but officers caught up and placed her under arrest.

All three women were charged with retail theft. Morehead and Timpson were also charged with resisting an officer without violence.