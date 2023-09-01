ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teenagers were arrested after trying to kill a man at a home in St. Petersburg Wednesday, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the incident first began as a social media feud between two groups of teenagers and young adults that escalated in a shooting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a release, four teenagers arrived at a home near the intersection of 6th Avenue South and 29th Street while armed with guns.

Police said the teenagers got into a shootout with a man at the home, who returned fire and fatally shot one of them. The deceased teenager was said to be 17 years old.

The other three teenagers, who were all 16 years old, were arrested Friday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, according to the department. The man who returned fire has not been charged.