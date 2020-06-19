3 St. Petersburg police officers test positive for COVID-19 this week

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department has announced three officers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the police department, this week the police department offered COVID-19 testing to

its employees.

Over the course of three days 198 employees, both sworn and civilian, were tested and only the three officers tested positive.

Since the pandemic began 223 total tests have been given to department employees with six positive results and one employee awaiting results with a percent positive of 2.69%.

The police department says two employees who tested positive at the start of the pandemic have

recovered and returned to work.

While four employees are currently at home after testing positive this week. The employee awaiting results is self-isolating at home.

