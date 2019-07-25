3 St. Pete officers disciplined following excessive force probe

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department announced two of its officers were disciplined for using unreasonable force during an arrest in two separate cases. Another is in trouble for being present during an arrest.

The department said K-9 Officer Matthew Kirchgraber used unnecessary force while taking Tyrin Thompson into custody on April 5. The incident occurred at 4701 4th Avenue South.

Kirchgraber reportedly delivered three “distractionary blows” to Thompson’s left side. The arrest was captured on home security video, which was shown to officers.

“The [Command Review] Board sustained the charge of use of improper procedures for his use of the blows,” police said in a statement.

Kirchgraber was disciplined with an employee notice and will undergo training for on proper use of force, police said.

In another case, Officer Andrew Viehmann allegedly used a stun gun on a suspect, David Baker, while Baker was surrendering to officers with his hands in the air. Baker had fled police during a traffic stop. After a brief chase, he stopped the truck and tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended.

The Command Review Board sustained a charge of unnecessary use of force against Viehmann. He was also disciplined with an employee notice and will undergo training for on proper use of force.

Police said Officer Maranville was present during the arrest and was also disciplined with an employee notice.

