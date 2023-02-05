ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were shot at the Thomas ‘Jet’ Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

“Round after round,” Mishael Jamerson described. “It sounded like it stopped for a minute. Then it just started back up again.”

Jamerson spent his morning checking his home for bullet holes.

“It’s normal,” Jamerson said. “Gunshots are just normal over here.”

“I hear gunshots at least two times a week,” he continued.

Jamerson said its a common sound he hears ringing out in his neighborhood.

“10-15 minutes after that, then the sirens.”

“Several young adults, probably around 40 people were gathered just for a social gathering,” said St Petersburg Police Department Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernandez. “Someone drove up and fired shots into the crowd.”

Three victims were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Two of the victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, were said to be in critical but stable condition. Police said the third victim, a man, was in good condition with a minor wound.

As of this report, the shooter is still at large. If you know anything, call St. Petersburg

Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+your tip to TIP411.

