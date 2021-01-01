LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

3 people shot after crowd gathers on New Year’s in St. Pete

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were wounded in a shooting after an argument among a crowd in St. Petersburg turned violent Friday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened after the crowd gathered in the 1500 block of 16th Street South around 2:26 a.m., following New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city. Multiple shots were fired, and three people were hit.

Police said officers were already at the scene and were able to assist the three victims. They were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to police.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and asked those with information to come forward.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss