3 people rescued from channel marker near Gandy Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people who were stranded at a channel marker in Tampa Bay are now safe on land.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all three people involved in the incident were rescued and made it back to shore safely.

A Florida Department of Transportation camera captured them out in the water for quite a while Sunday afternoon before being rescued by first responders. It is believed their boat capsized, causing them to be stranded out in the water.

No injuries have been reported at this time.