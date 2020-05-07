Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

3 men rescued after boat capsizes near Memorial Causeway Bridge

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Three men were rescued after the boat they were in capsized near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, authorities said.

Clearwater fire medics were called to the Seminole Street boat docks Thursday morning after the vessel capsized just north of the bridge.

The Coast Guard happened to have a boat in the area and members of Station Sand Key were able to bring the men to safety.

They were medically cleared once they reached shore.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss