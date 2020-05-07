3 men rescued after boat capsizes near Memorial Causeway Bridge

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Three men were rescued after the boat they were in capsized near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, authorities said.

Clearwater fire medics were called to the Seminole Street boat docks Thursday morning after the vessel capsized just north of the bridge.

The Coast Guard happened to have a boat in the area and members of Station Sand Key were able to bring the men to safety.

They were medically cleared once they reached shore.

