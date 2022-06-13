CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people, including multiple children, were injured Monday when police say a driver lost control of a truck outside of a day care in Clearwater.

A spokesman for Clearwater police says a truck went out of control in the pickup line at a day care near Lakeview Road and South MLK Jr. Avenue. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, two adults and three children were taken to a nearby hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the police spokesman.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.