ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were hurt after a car crashed into a St. Petersburg apartment building, police said.

A spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg Police Department said at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was driving the wrong way on 15th Avenue South.

According to the spokeswoman, an officer tried to stop the driver, but he fled, only to crash into an apartment building.

The 32-year-old driver, a male passenger, and a resident of the apartments were injured. However, police said it was not life-threatening.

The department said there was also a minor gas leak that was taken care of quickly.

According to the SPPD, charges are pending in the incident.