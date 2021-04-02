3 hospitalized following crash on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

Police say a call came in around 10:15 p.m. from the intersection of Keene Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard for the crash.

Three people have been taken to local hospitals with injuries, two of which are trauma alerts, according to CPD.

The eastbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and the southbound lanes of Keene Road will be closed for several hours, along with at least one westbound lane, as officials investigate and clean up the scene.