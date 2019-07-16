3 detained after stolen car crashes into St. Pete police vehicle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg say four people were hospitalized after a driver crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle.

Police responded to the area of 18th Avenue and 7th Avenue South at about 9:40 p.m. Monday evening.

Initial information shows the stolen Toyota Camry was heading northbound on 7th Avenue South at a high rate of speed. It struck the police vehicle after it ran a stop sign at 18th Avenue South.

Police said the sergeant and the Camry’s three passengers were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three passengers were detained. It’s unclear if charges are pending.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

