Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

3 detained after stolen car crashes into St. Pete police vehicle

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg say four people were hospitalized after a driver crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle.

Police responded to the area of 18th Avenue and 7th Avenue South at about 9:40 p.m. Monday evening.

Initial information shows the stolen Toyota Camry was heading northbound on 7th Avenue South at a high rate of speed. It struck the police vehicle after it ran a stop sign at 18th Avenue South.

Police said the sergeant and the Camry’s three passengers were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

All three passengers were detained. It’s unclear if charges are pending.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss