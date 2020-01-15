3 decomposing dogs found at Largo home; woman arrested

(Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested Monday after police found three decomposing dogs at her home in Largo.

Police said Jasmin Halkic, 34, was caring for three dogs—two pit bulls and a Chihuahua—that had fallen ill.

According to police, Halkic admitted to knowing the dogs were sick because they were vomiting, had diarrhea and no appetite.

Police said Halkic kept the animals locked away in a cage and at some point stopped caring for their basic needs.

Police later found the pit bulls dead and locked away in cages. The Chihuahua was found dead and was locked inside a small crate that was left outside under a stack of cardboard boxes, police said.

Police said the three dogs were surrounded in fecal matter and were in different stages of decomposition.

Halkic was arrested for cruelty to animals and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

She was later released on a $5,000 bond.

