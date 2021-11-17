3-day tickets now on sale for 2022 Firestone Grand Prix

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MARCH 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three-day tickets to the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are now on sale to the public.

The 18th annual event is set for Feb. 25 to Feb. 27 in Downtown St. Petersburg.

Tickets are available online or by calling 727-898-4639 with pricing starting at $125 for reserved 3-Day Grandstand seats and $60 for 3-Day General Admission. Single-day tickets will be released for sale in early 2022.

“We’re just over three months from the green flag falling on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race weekend. Fans should act now to secure the best seats with great sightlines of the racetrack set alongside the picturesque waterfront,” said Kim Green, the co-owner, chairman, and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. “The downtown vibe and setting which St. Pete has to offer is hard to top in all of motorsports. We can’t wait to host this great event again with all the fans back.”

The complete weekend racing and festival schedule will be released in early 2022.