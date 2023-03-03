TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Staff at St. Petersburg’s 3 Daughters Brewing are mourning the loss of their head brewer who was killed in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Thursday morning.

Ty Weaver, 50, died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in the northbound lanes at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Weaver was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Citing Marsy’s Law, the Florida Highway Patrol does not name anyone involved in crashes, but the brewery’s owner identified the deceased as Weaver.

“The 3 Daughters Brewing Family is overwhelmed by the tremendous amount of love and support from the community for the unexpected passing of our head brewer, Ty Weaver,” the brewery said in a statement sent to WFLA. “Ty was an exceptional person whose talent, dedication and love for the art of brewing were unmatched. He will be dearly missed by his friends and the community surrounding 3 Daughters. We respectfully ask for privacy for his family during this time of grief.”