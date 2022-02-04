3 Daughters Brewing opening new, rooftop location in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – 3 Daughters Brewing announced this week they are opening a new tasting room on Clearwater Beach at the end of February.

The location will offer traditional brands and exclusive small-batch brews that will only be found at their new spot near the beach.

There will be an on-site brewing location, which will be used to make 3 Daughters Brewing craft beers, hard seltzers and hard ciders, available only at the location on Mandalay Avenue.

Weekly events will be held, along with live music. 3 Daughters Brewing will also be serving from an exclusive “beach bites” menu.

The new location will overlook Pier 60 and the intercoastal waterways of Clearwater Harbor.

The tasting room is set to open near the roundabout, on the third floor of 381 Mandalay Avenue, above Hooters.

3 Daughters Brewing of Clearwater Beach is currently hiring for bartenders and wait staff. Anyone interested should apply online. An exact opening date for the location has not been announced.