ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 3 Daughters Brewing is presenting its first annual “Backlot Wine & Beer Weekend” in St. Petersburg.

The two-day event will take place May 20 and 21 on the Backlot, located at 2100 3rd Ave S, between the brewery and the train station.

There will be live music both days of the event, alongside 30 artists and local vendors. Food trucks will also be on site.

Backlot Wine & Jazz Fest will be held Friday from 6-9 p.m. The event has unlimited wine sampling, craft vendors and live music.

Backlot Beerfest takes place Saturday from 1-4 p.m. with unlimited sampling from over 50 breweries. There will be craft vendors and live music as well.

Tickets for the event range from $55-$150, with VIP tickets available.

A portion of the proceeds of Backlot Wine & Beer Weekend will benefit two charities: Hero to a Child and Operation Craft Beer Dogs.