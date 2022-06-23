PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three cyclists were seriously injured Thursday morning after authorities said they collided with a car along East Lake Road in Pinellas County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the cyclists were headed south in a designated bicycle lane approaching the intersection of Trinity Boulevard. At the same time, a 16-year-old girl, who was behind the wheel of a sedan, made a left turn into the patch of the bicycles.

Moments later, the bicycles collided with the passenger side door of the sedan.

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Florida Highway Patrol)

Three people, aged 61, 64, and 65 were transported to area hospitals. All riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

FHP released photos of the accident which showed damage to the right-hand side door of the sedan. One bicycle also appeared to have sustained damage.