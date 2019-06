LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters from multiple agencies are currently working to combat a 3-alarm-fire at a vacant shopping complex in Largo.

The fire is taking place at Seminole Boulevard and 119 Avenue North.

Dispatch crews tell WFLA the structure is compromised and so they are now trying to make sure it doesn’t spread.

At this time there is no word on any evacuations or injuries at this time. The cause is currently under investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.