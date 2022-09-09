PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A second woman was arrested after a woman’s body was found burned “beyond recognition” in a St. Petersburg dumpster last month, according to an affidavit.

Police said an investigation began after St. Pete firefighters responded to a fire in an alley behind a building on Emerson Avenue South.

Once the fire was extinguished, police found a woman’s body that was “severely burned.” Investigators later identified the woman as Heather Olmstead.

According to an affidavit, a cellphone belonging to a man was found near Olmstead’s body.

Video surveillance showed the man’s black GMC and a white Ford pickup truck being driven to a home on 10th Avenue South 16 minutes before Olmstead’s body was burned, police said.

Investigators said the white Ford pickup truck belonged to Julie Heltman Curran, 64.

A man who lives at the home told police that on the night of the fire, Curran and her daughter, Cree Worley, arrived at his house to buy crack cocaine. He also told police that he placed a gas can in the bed of the black GMC. Police said this was caught on video surveillance.

Another video shows the black GMC following the white Ford truck eastbound on Fairfield Avenue South two minutes before the fire in the dumpster was set.

Curran’s truck is later seen pulling away from the burning dumpster on video surveillance, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said that Curran was charged with abuse of a dead body.

Worley was arrested on Tuesday. Police said she was also charged with abuse of a dead body.