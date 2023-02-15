Related video above: 17-year-old indicted on capital murder charge in St. Pete teen’s shooting death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A second teenager has been charged with the shooting death of 15-year-old Zy’Kiquiro Lofton in St. Petersburg.

According to a release from St. Pete police, David Moore, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first degree murder in the Dec. 29, 2022 incident.

The other suspect, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, was arrested during a traffic stop on Dec. 30, 2022. Bishop, who was a passenger during the stop, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

In January, court records stated a grand jury in Florida’s Sixth Judicial Court indicted Bishop on a charge of first degree murder, which is a capital felony. That means Bishop could face the death penalty or life in prison, if convicted.

Bishop was also involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Petersburg on Nov. 26, 2022.

St. Petersburg police said Deonte Bishop was driving north on Dr. MLK Street South when he collided with another car and sped away. The other driver – identified as Denry Gayle, 87 – was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Deonte’s father, Ricky Bishop, 61, was charged with allowing him to drive his Camero without a license on Dec. 2, 2022.