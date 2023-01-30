ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said a second person was hurt after a motorcycle crashed into a 13-year-old boy, killing him.
Police said Ethan Martin, 13, was walking across 28th Street North around 12:35 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist hit him, killing him.
Investigators said Martin was walking toward where a group was gathered when he was hit.
The motorcyclist remains in critical but stable condition.
On Monday, officers said a second person was hurt after the motorcycle crash.
The victim was seriously injured and took himself to a hospital. He is in stable condition.
Investigators didn’t say how old the victim was.
St. Petersburg police said the investigation is still ongoing.