ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said a second person was hurt after a motorcycle crashed into a 13-year-old boy, killing him.

Police said Ethan Martin, 13, was walking across 28th Street North around 12:35 a.m. Sunday when a motorcyclist hit him, killing him.

Investigators said Martin was walking toward where a group was gathered when he was hit.

The motorcyclist remains in critical but stable condition.

On Monday, officers said a second person was hurt after the motorcycle crash.

The victim was seriously injured and took himself to a hospital. He is in stable condition.

Investigators didn’t say how old the victim was.

St. Petersburg police said the investigation is still ongoing.