PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said they arrested 35-year-old Dylan Pascale and charged him with murder in the first degree.

In an interview recorded on April 29, investigators said Pascale gave them a timeline of events that happened on the evening of the murder.

Pascale told detectives that he and another person brought the victim, Dominick Paternoster, home from Tampa and left him sleeping in his reclining chair.

Investigators said they determined Pascale lied about what happened on the night of the murder.

Detectives said they found spent shell casings at the scene next to Paternoster, which contained Pascale’s DNA.

“We know more than one person shot and killed Dominick Paternoster, and while Mogilevsky is the only one that’s in custody at this time, he won’t be the last person arrested in this case. More arrests will be made,” Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a news conference on April 29.

Deputies said Pascale is a member of the Mongols, a national motorcycle gang based out of California.

He was charged with murder in the first degree and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

In August, Gualtieri announced that Paul Mogilvesky, 48, was also charged in the death of Paternoster.

Gualtieri said Mogilvesky was also a member of the Mongols. Paternoster was a member of the Raiders, which serve as a lower-level feeder organization that helps recruit people into the Mongols, according to Gualtieri.

The sheriff said Paternoster was executed because the gang members believed he was cooperating with law enforcement officers as a “snitch.” Paternoster was said to be a drug dealer for the Raiders. Detectives said they found drugs inside his home during the investigation.

“They shot him a whole bunch of times, about as dead as you can get,” Gualtieri said in August. “They shot him in the head, and they’re sending a message when they do that.”

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation is continuing.