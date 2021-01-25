$2M winning Powerball ticket sold in North Port

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Six Florida lottery players became millionaires this weekend following Saturday’s Powerball drawing, including one ticket purchased in North Port.

According to the Florida Lottery, four players each won $1 million and two players each won $2 million from their tickets.

The winning $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations:

Speedway, located at 3500 South Babcock Street in Melbourne

7-Eleven, located at 902 Margaret Street in Jacksonville

Tom Thumb, located at 3008-A North Jefferson Street in Marianna

Hemky LLC, located at 4415 South Highway 27 in Clermont

The winning $2 million Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations:

7-Eleven, located at 20361 Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay

Walmart Market Fuel Station, located at 4884 Stauffenberg Lane in North Port

The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number.

Saturday’s drawing lead to a total of 43 second-tier winners, the largest number of millionaires created in a single U.S. Lottery drawing in the last five years, the Florida Lottery says.

Florida Powerball winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.