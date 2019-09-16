28 Pinellas County schools named in ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ list

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 28 Pinellas County schools have been named in the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation helps identify 355 of the nation’s healthiest schools based on the school’s ability to meet a rigorous set of criteria. The criteria includes serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

Below are the Pinellas County schools included in this year’s list:

Bay Point Elementary School

Bay Point Middle School

Belcher Elementary School

Carwise Middle School

Cross Bayou Elementary School

Curlew Creek Elementary School

Curtis Fundamental Elementary School

Eisenhower Elementary School

Fairmount Park Elementary School

Gulf Beaches Elementary School

Highland Lakes Elementary School

John M. Sexton Elementary School

Leila G. Davis Elementary School

Lynch Elementary School

McMullen-Booth Elementary School

Mt. Vernon Elementary School

Oakhurst Elementary School

Palm Harbor University High School

Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School

Pinellas Central Elementary School

Pinellas Secondary School

Ponce De Leon Elementary School

Shore Acres Elementary School

Skyview Elementary School

Starkey Elementary School

Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School

Tyrone Middle School

Westgate Elementary School

According to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Belcher, Curtis Fundamental and John M. Sexton elementary schools are three of eight schools nationwide to receive the highest level of distinction, the National Healthy Schools Gold Award.

For more information on the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools, click here.