28 Pinellas County schools named in ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’ list

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 28 Pinellas County schools have been named in the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools.
The Alliance for a Healthier Generation helps identify 355 of the nation’s healthiest schools based on the school’s ability to meet a rigorous set of criteria. The criteria includes serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.
Below are the Pinellas County schools included in this year’s list:
- Bay Point Elementary School
- Bay Point Middle School
- Belcher Elementary School
- Carwise Middle School
- Cross Bayou Elementary School
- Curlew Creek Elementary School
- Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
- Eisenhower Elementary School
- Fairmount Park Elementary School
- Gulf Beaches Elementary School
- Highland Lakes Elementary School
- John M. Sexton Elementary School
- Leila G. Davis Elementary School
- Lynch Elementary School
- McMullen-Booth Elementary School
- Mt. Vernon Elementary School
- Oakhurst Elementary School
- Palm Harbor University High School
- Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
- Pinellas Central Elementary School
- Pinellas Secondary School
- Ponce De Leon Elementary School
- Shore Acres Elementary School
- Skyview Elementary School
- Starkey Elementary School
- Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School
- Tyrone Middle School
- Westgate Elementary School
According to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Belcher, Curtis Fundamental and John M. Sexton elementary schools are three of eight schools nationwide to receive the highest level of distinction, the National Healthy Schools Gold Award.
For more information on the 2019 list of America’s Healthiest Schools, click here.