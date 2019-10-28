25-year-old arrested on multiple charges after battering Clearwater officer

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have arrested a 25-year-old man on several charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police say late Saturday afternoon they received a call about a suspicious person walking along a sea wall behind some condominiums and tampering with multiple items of private property.

When officers arrived, they approached Robert Phillips, 25, who resisted arrest and reached for the officer’s gun as the two tumbled to the ground.

Police say Phillips punched the officer in the face multiple times as the officer maintained control of his weapon. He then fled but was caught by other officers in the area.

The officer was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he was treated and later released.

After Phillips was taken to the police station, he caused hundreds of dollars

of damage to an interview room, according to police.

Phillips was eventually booked into the Pinellas County Jail on multiple charges. His charges include two counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer, depriving an officer means of protection/communication, resisting arrest without violence, possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.

