24K Duke customers without power in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive power outage left thousands of Duke Energy customers in the dark Tuesday morning in Pinellas County.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Duke Energy outage map on its website reports 24,645 customers without power in Pinellas County due to 143 active outages. The map shows most of the outages in the Pinellas Park and Feather Sound areas.

Pinellas Park police sent out a notice saying the outage is being caused by transmission line damage.

The Duke Energy website shows the estimated time of restoration is 5:45 p.m.

You can check Duke’s outage map for the latest information here.

LATEST PINELLAS COUNTY NEWS: