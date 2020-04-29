23-year-old Clearwater man arrested twice in a week on DUI charges

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — A Clearwater man was pulled over for driving while intoxicated two times in one week.

Police say 23-year-old Henry Francis Davis was arrested on April 22 after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper saw him fighting with another motorist.

The trooper broke up the fight and noticed Davis was impaired. His breath sample showed he was about twice the level the state considers the legal limit to drive.

Davis was released from jail, but five days later arrested again on the same charge, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest records. Officers saw him driving recklessly.

